Fortnite servers down today? Everything you must know about V39.50 update 

Fortnite servers are down today, February 19, 2026, worldwide as Epic Games deploys the latest update to the title, leaving players anticipating for the Fortnite servers to return soon.
Epic Games often introduces several updates to Fortnite, with the Battle Royale behemoth receiving maintenance after almost every few weeks.
When will fortnite servers restore?
The company has not officially announced the return timings for Fortnite servers; however, previous updates indicate how long players are required to wait.
Previously, Fortnite downtime caused by mid-season updates usually last for three to four hours, so Fortnite servers are expected to be restored online after the v39.50 update somewhere between 2 AM PT and 2 AM ET.
What to expect from Fortnite February 19 update?
With this February 19 update, Fortnite is set to kickoff the Lantern Fest event and new map in Reload, coinciding with the Chinese New Year.
The new Reload map entails teams of nearly eight players, and the ranks for Reload will also be reset.
Apart from these updates, players can also expect significant cosmetic items and rewards during the Lantern Fest.
Moreover, the company will seemingly come up with additional collaborations in the near future, with the expected launch of Solo Leveling, alongside further details on the forthcoming Honkai: Star Rail and Looney Tunes collabs.