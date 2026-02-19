Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links

Xabi Alonso has reportedly rejected the opportunity to become Marseille's new manager, turning down an approach over concerns the club is “too chaotic.”
According to Daily Mail, the Spaniard is looking for his next managerial role after being sacked by Real Madrid in early January, dramatically leaving the Bernabeu following just seven months in charge.
Marseille, who are in the market for a new manager after Roberto De Zerbi's explosive departure earlier this month, made an approach for Alonso but were 'immediately' rejected, French outlet RMC Sport have reported.
It is claimed the club's 'unstable situation' was a deciding factor for Alonso, who enjoyed a fruitful three-year spell at Bayer Leverkusen prior to joining Real Madrid last summer.
Marseille have endured a tumultuous period since parting ways with De Zerbi, who left the club by mutual consent following a 5–0 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain on February 8.
Sporting director Medhi Benatia, who was a team-mate of Alonso at Bayern Munich between 2014 and 2017, announced his resignation in a bombshell statement days after De Zerbi's exit, claiming he could no longer “ignore the current climate” following a “breakdown in communication” at board level.
However, in a major twist of fate on Tuesday, Marseille owner Frank McCourt revealed that Benatia has changed his mind and will now remain in his position until the end of the season.
The ongoing chaos at Marseille has reportedly proved too much for Alonso, who will ideally be looking for a long-term job when he returns to management after only carving out seven months at the Bernabeu.