David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud

The former English football star David Beckham paid a touching tribute to his youngest son, Cruz on his 21st birthday, calling him "very special" amid family feud with Brooklyn Beckham.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, February 20, the father of four shared a heartfelt video capturing adorable moments from Cruz's childhood.
The video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, that read, "Happy 21st birthday to my little boy , not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become."
The 50-year-old highlighted the importance of family values in the caption, writing, “You are kind, considerate, and fiercely loyal to your family, friends, and everyone around you, which makes you a very special person,” a message that many interpreted as a subtle nod to Brooklyn amid recent family drama.
Praising his wife, Victoria Beckham, the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF added, “Well done mum on bringing up another special young man."
The musician's girlfriend Jackie Apostel also wished a happy birthday to "her human" alongside a recent image of Cruz.
It comes after Brooklyn broken his silence on the long-simmering family feud for the first time, posting a six-page statement on Instagram account in which he accused his parents of manipulating press narratives and attempting to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.