Cristiano Ronaldo shared glimpses of his new chapter in new post

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldo teases new chapter in career after dispute with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans a sneak peak into a "new chapter" after the recent controversy with Al-Nassr.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, February 20, the Portuguese star revealed that he has invested in a digital wellness platform owned by, Herbalife, describing it as a "new chapter for me."

Ronaldo who has been a paid Herbalife spokesperson since 2013 wrote, "A new chapter for me and Herbalife. The next era of wellness is Pro2col."

CR7 invested $7.5 million to purchase a 10% ownership share in HBL Pro2col Software LLC, according to Herbalife's announcement.

“Investing in Pro2col felt like a natural evolution — in addition to representing Herbalife, this is about helping shape and grow a platform that can truly change how people engage with their health and wellness,” Ronaldo said, according to a statement from Herbalife as per YahooFinance.

Pro2Col's platform creates personlized wellness plans using each person's unique data including daily habits and nutrition tracking.

Besides this, Herbalife shares recorded a sudden increase of 16.12% shortly after the investment was announced publicly.

Ronaldo, who returned last Saturday after missing three consecutive games amid reports of dispute with the club's management over the club's transfer restrictions did not play in the last match against Turkmenistan's Arkadag and instead watched from the stands.

Why Ronaldo did not play another Al-Nassr game?

Several reports revealed that he was given the night off to help preserve his fitness for the important final matches in the race of the Saudi Pro League titles.

