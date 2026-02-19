News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

2026 Winter Olympics women’s single skating: Who will win free skating?

2026 Winter Olympics women’s single skating free skate: Starting time and where to watch

  • By Bushra Saleem
2026 Winter Olympics women’s single skating: Who will win free skating?
2026 Winter Olympics women’s single skating: Who will win free skating?

With the International Skating Union raising the minimum age for figure skating competitors from 15 to 17, it seemed like the era of Olympic child champions might be over.

According to BBC, Ami Nakai had other ideas. On Tuesday night, the 17-year-old - the youngest competitor in the women's event, stormed to the top after the short program.

It throws a firecracker into what was already one of the most fascinating competitions at Milan-Cortina 2026 and sets the free skate, where the medals will be decided, up as must-see.

Because of her age, Nakai is a debutant on the world tour this year. While she is highly rated in figure skating circles, she did not have the public profile of the other medal contenders.

It also meant she had a lower world ranking, thus starting 18th of the 29 competitors, much earlier than the highest-profile skaters. But like Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Baudry in the ice dance, Nakai came from the middle of the pack to be a frontrunner.

But Nakai, with a season-best of 78.00 going into these Games, always had a chance of medalling if she performed to her best.

And she did, with a terrific performance full of fun, energy and quality. Nakai smiled broadly and punched the air at the end.

It continues Japan's strong performance in the figure skating, where they have collected four medals - with at least one in every event they have entered.

After being narrowly pipped to team gold by USA, they have since had the upper hand.

The shock failure of men's favourite Ilia Malinin to win a medal saw Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato claim silver and bronze. 

Then in the pairs, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara recovered from a botched lift in their short program to claim gold thanks to a flawless free skate, rising from fifth to first.

The women's event could be Japan's crowning achievement, a podium sweep is possible.

T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights schedule revelead
T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights schedule revelead
Mike Wagner, member of Steelers Steel Curtain defence dies at 76
Mike Wagner, member of Steelers Steel Curtain defence dies at 76
Mikaela Shiffrin reaches new heights with slalom gold win
Mikaela Shiffrin reaches new heights with slalom gold win
Benfica blasts 'defamation campaign' against Prestianni after Vinicius Jr claims
Benfica blasts 'defamation campaign' against Prestianni after Vinicius Jr claims
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo males Olympics record with 10th gold medal
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo males Olympics record with 10th gold medal
Final Fantasy 9 Vivi book set to release on May 19 at THIS price
Final Fantasy 9 Vivi book set to release on May 19 at THIS price
Lewis Hamilton backs Vinicius Jr after alleged racist abuse on field
Lewis Hamilton backs Vinicius Jr after alleged racist abuse on field
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking Jannik Sinner confession after Career Slam
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking Jannik Sinner confession after Career Slam
2026 Winter Olympics men’s snowboard slopestyle: Start time and where to watch
2026 Winter Olympics men’s snowboard slopestyle: Start time and where to watch
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
Mbappé slams racism at Madrid vs Benfica clash: ‘More important than match’
Mbappé slams racism at Madrid vs Benfica clash: ‘More important than match’
Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags
Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags

Popular News

Maya Ali rings in Ramadan with message of peace and blessings

Maya Ali rings in Ramadan with message of peace and blessings
2 hours ago
Sheheryar Munawar exciting sneak peek into his new project

Sheheryar Munawar exciting sneak peek into his new project
2 hours ago
Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry

Rajeev Khandelwal opens up about dark side of film industry
5 hours ago