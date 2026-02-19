T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights schedule revelead

The T20 World Cup now moves into an exciting new stage as the Super Eights groups and fixtures have been finalized.
Out of the 20 teams in the tournament, the two best teams from each of the four groups progressed to the Super 8 stage to play the next round of the tournament.
Group 1 of the Super Eights consists of India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa, while Group 2 includes Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand.
The two teams with the best records from each group will move on to the semi-finals.
Pakistan secured the spot in the Super 8 stage by defeating Namibia by 102 runs in their last Group A match.
In fact, all the teams that qualify for the Super 8 in this 2026 tournament are automatically guaranteed a place in the next T20 World Cup in 2028.
The Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup cricket tournament will start on February 21 and end on March 1.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights schedule
* February 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Colombo
* February 22: Sri Lanka vs England – Kandy
* February 22: India vs South Africa – Ahmedabad
* February 23: West Indies vs Zimbabwe – Mumbai
* February 24: England vs Pakistan – Kandy
* February 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – Colombo
* February 26: South Africa vs West Indies – Ahmedabad
* February 26: India vs Zimbabwe – Chennai
* February 27: England vs New Zealand – Colombo
* February 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan – Colombo
* March 1: South Africa vs Zimbabwe – Ahmedabad
* March 1: India vs West Indies – Kolkata