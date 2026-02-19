News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights schedule revelead

Here's everything you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight

  • By Fatima Nadeem
T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights schedule revelead
T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights schedule revelead

The T20 World Cup now moves into an exciting new stage as the Super Eights groups and fixtures have been finalized.

Out of the 20 teams in the tournament, the two best teams from each of the four groups progressed to the Super 8 stage to play the next round of the tournament.

Group 1 of the Super Eights consists of India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa, while Group 2 includes Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand.

The two teams with the best records from each group will move on to the semi-finals.

Pakistan secured the spot in the Super 8 stage by defeating Namibia by 102 runs in their last Group A match.

In fact, all the teams that qualify for the Super 8 in this 2026 tournament are automatically guaranteed a place in the next T20 World Cup in 2028.

The Super 8 stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup cricket tournament will start on February 21 and end on March 1.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights schedule

* February 21: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Colombo

* February 22: Sri Lanka vs England – Kandy

* February 22: India vs South Africa – Ahmedabad

* February 23: West Indies vs Zimbabwe – Mumbai

* February 24: England vs Pakistan – Kandy

* February 25: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand – Colombo

* February 26: South Africa vs West Indies – Ahmedabad

* February 26: India vs Zimbabwe – Chennai

* February 27: England vs New Zealand – Colombo

* February 28: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan – Colombo

* March 1: South Africa vs Zimbabwe – Ahmedabad

* March 1: India vs West Indies – Kolkata

Mike Wagner, member of Steelers Steel Curtain defence dies at 76
Mike Wagner, member of Steelers Steel Curtain defence dies at 76
Mikaela Shiffrin reaches new heights with slalom gold win
Mikaela Shiffrin reaches new heights with slalom gold win
Benfica blasts 'defamation campaign' against Prestianni after Vinicius Jr claims
Benfica blasts 'defamation campaign' against Prestianni after Vinicius Jr claims
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo males Olympics record with 10th gold medal
Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo males Olympics record with 10th gold medal
Final Fantasy 9 Vivi book set to release on May 19 at THIS price
Final Fantasy 9 Vivi book set to release on May 19 at THIS price
Lewis Hamilton backs Vinicius Jr after alleged racist abuse on field
Lewis Hamilton backs Vinicius Jr after alleged racist abuse on field
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking Jannik Sinner confession after Career Slam
Carlos Alcaraz makes shocking Jannik Sinner confession after Career Slam
2026 Winter Olympics men’s snowboard slopestyle: Start time and where to watch
2026 Winter Olympics men’s snowboard slopestyle: Start time and where to watch
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
Denver Nuggets pay heartfelt tribute to Doug Moe after his death at 87
Mbappé slams racism at Madrid vs Benfica clash: ‘More important than match’
Mbappé slams racism at Madrid vs Benfica clash: ‘More important than match’
Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags
Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags
Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract
Bukayo Saka becomes Arsenal's highest-paid player after signing new contract

Popular News

King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future

King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future
16 minutes ago
South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid

South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid
21 minutes ago
MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'

MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'
2 hours ago