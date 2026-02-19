News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Lewis Hamilton all set to begin new Formula One season after launching romance with Kim Kardashian

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lewis Hamilton caught off-guard by Kim Kardashian question at Bahrain photoshoot

Lewis Hamilton was caught off-guard by question about love life at the Bahrain photoshoot after outing with Kim Kardashian.

According to Sportskeeda, Hamilton's former teammate George Russell grabbed the opportunity to tease the seven-time Fl champion, who's reportedly dating Kardashian.

The former teammates, along with the whole Fl grid, took to a garage in Bahrain for the preseason photoshoot when Russell made the cheeky comments.

Hamilton was first spotted together with Kim Kardashian in Paris as the two arrived together at a hotel. The same sent the Fl community into a frenzy with some publications reporting that the Ferrari star is dating the supermodel.

Just a few days after the Paris spotting, Lewis Hamilton and the supermodel were seen together at the Super Bowl LX. The two were in the same VIP box as Tim Cook, Tyler the Creator, and Hailie Bieber, and were sitting next to each other in the front row.

Hamilton was questioned about the rumours of him dating Kim Kardashian at the first preseason Fl test in Bahrain, but the Briton declined to answer.

With the second preseason test in Bahrain underway, all 22 drivers took part in the preseason photoshoot.

Mercedes' official account uploaded a video with clips of George Russell having small talk with the other drivers during the photoshoot.

One of the clips was of George Russell cheekily teasing his former teammate Lewis Hamilton for dating Kim Kardashian, as the Mercedes driver said, “All loved up? What's the latest?” followed by Hamilton smiling at the comments.

“George giving us all the tea from the Class of '26 photoshoot,” read the caption of the video.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were teammates for three seasons, from 2022-2024 before the seven times Fl champion made the move to Ferrari.

Russell beat Hamilton in two of the three seasons they were teammates, and took the lead driver role at the team following the Briton's departure to Ferrari.

