The curious case of Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra's relationship: What's cooking?

Pedro Pascal – the famous “internet boyfriend” is supposedly off the market!
The Materialists actor sent the internet into a frenzy earlier this week as he stepped out with Rafael Olarra in NYC.
Pedro – who has always kept his sexuality and intimate relationships very private sparked dating rumours with his cozy outing with the Argentinian creative director.
As per the photographs first released by TMZ – the duo spent the Valentine’s Week strolling on the Lower East Side of NYC and getting cozy while enjoying Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s new film, Wuthering Heights.
Although, both Pedro and Rafael have not confirmed or denied the relationship rumours, the internet is convinced that something is cooking between the stunning duo.
Pedro – who portrayed a canonically bisexual character, Oberyn Martell in hit HBO series Games of Thrones has seemingly exposed his sexuality in real life too.
Soon after the photos of him with Rafael went viral, fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.
Some users expressed shock at speculations that Pedro might be a gay, while others suggested that The Last of Us actor could be bisexual.
Fans reaction on Pedro Pascal cozy NYC outing with Rafael Olarra
In the comment section of a fan made compilation of Pedro and Rafael’s new clicks, one user commented, “May I suggest to yall, that bisexuality exists too.”
Another suggested, “Pretty positive the man has never commented on his sexuality. Also let him like whoever he likes.”
“Oh great another gorgeous couple to envy !!!” gushed a third.
“Sexuality is a spectrum guys why do we care who dates who and why must we label EVERYTHING,” asked another.
“I loved how his game of thrones character was also bi-sexual, I think he’s always been open about it,” a fan exclaimed.
Meanwhile some users highlighted how fans reacted when they found out Ricky Martin was gay.
One user noted, “feel like how my mom must have felt when she found out Ricky Martin was gay”
“It's Ricky Martin all over again,” another penned.
To note, Pedro Pascal has been openly supportive of LGBTQ+ and his sister Lux Pascal is also a trans woman – who came out in February of 2021.
However, the actor himself is yet to comment on his sexuality and relationship with Rafael Olarra.