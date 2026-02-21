Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record 

Rihanna's 38th birthday comes with a full of surprises and milestones!
The Barbadian singer-turned-businesswoman has many personal yet professional reasons to celebrate her special day.
In the middle of her chaotic life, Rihanna received a special birthday tribute from one of her beloved pals, Elle DeGeneres, on Instagram.
On Friday, February 20th, sharing a throwback photo with the mom of three, the American retired comedian and actress penned a touching note, "Happy birthday, Riri. I riri miss you."
Rihanna has not only grown her family, but she is also achieving huge success in her musical career despite going a decade without releasing a new album.
According to multiple media reports, the Diamonds hitmaker has recently surpassed 14-time Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift on Spotify.
The Work singer, who last released her superhit studio album ANTI, surpassed the mega star and earned the female artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.
Rihanna climbed to number four worldwide while Taylor secured the position on number five despite releasing her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3rd, 2025.
For those unaware, the Fenty Beauty founder is also currently working to launch her much-awaited ninth studio album, R9.
Rihanna has yet to announce her ninth musical collection.