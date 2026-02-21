Sydney Sweeney reacts to Eric Dane's last message with emotional tribute  

Sydney Sweeney is mourning the loss of her Euphoria co-star, Eric Dane's devastating death.
One day after the deceased artist’s death was confirmed by his family, the Anyone But You actress turned to her Instagram stories on Friday, February 21, to pay a touching tribute to him.
Sweeney re-shared the last video of the Dane to her two daughters, Billie and Georgia, released by Netflix.
In the viral footage, the late actor is seen recording his last message to his kids, saying, "Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried."
"Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me, and Mom in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, and Mexico. I see you now playing in the oceans for hours," the actor noted with a trembling voice.
The Housemaid actress, who has been a major part of HBO’s superhit television series, Euphoria, since 2019, can not hold her emotions and reacted to Eric Dane’s last message.
After this heartfelt message, Sweeney penned over the video, "Forever will love you," with a broken heart emoji.
For those unaware, Eric Dane passed away at the age of 53 following his painful battle with a rare chronic illness, ALS, on Thursday, February 19.
He was recognised for his character as Cal, a bisexual father of Jacob Elordi in Euphoria, whose season three is set to release on Sunday, April 12, 2026.