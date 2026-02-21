Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form call it quits after three years of marriage

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have quietly separated following three years of marriage, and will continue to co-parent moving forward.
As per PEOPLE, the representative of the Baywatch actress shared in a statement that "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage."
"The decision was made with love and respect," the statement continued.
It added, "They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."
To note, Daddario and film producer Form, 57, tied the knot in June 2022.
They share a 15-month-old son, and Daddario is also stepmom to Form's two kids, Rowan, 9, and Julian, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.
Notably, the former couple confirmed their engagement to the outlet in December 2021 and got married in New Orleans roughly six months later.
In July 2024, Daddario and Form announced that they were expecting their first child together in July 2024, through Vogue.
In her interview with Vogue, the San Andreas starlet said she felt “overjoyed” to be expecting and opened up about a past pregnancy loss.
At the time, the outlet shared that Daddario had kept her pregnancy secret for six months.
Daddario announced her and Form's son's arrival on Halloween 2024 and in February 2025, she called that motherhood has been "wonderful."