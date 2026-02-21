Hilary Duff makes emotional confession about life without estranged sister Haylie

Hilary Duff tearfully shared that the current absence of her sister Haylie is the “most lonely part” of her life.
Speaking at CBS Mornings appearance on Friday, February 20, the Younger actress confirmed that the track, We Don't Talk featured on her new album luck...or something, is about a rift between her and sister Haylie Duff.
"It's definitely about my sister and just absolutely the most lonely part of my existence. It's not having my sister in my life at the moment, and I really struggled with thinking about including that on the record," Hilary, 38, told host Anthony Mason.
The Growing Up songstress also spoke about feeling the same distress as others who are living in the world without their “other half.”
Hilary emotionally said she chose to include the track on the album as it reflects her “truth.”
"So many people are having this experience [of estrangement], and for me, making a record was just going to be all about connection. I was never going to take outside songs from people...what would the point be, right, if it wasn't me and it wasn't my my life?" Hilary said.
Upon asking about if she was hoping Haylie, 41, would hear her song We Don't Talk, Hilary replied,"I don't think that that would help," adding, "I think I have to just exist as a person on my own and do what I want to do."
She continued, "I hope that for everyone that is where I'm sitting, you have to do what you want to do and you have to do what feels good for you. It's taken me a lot of time to get there and to live that way and to not care what the the noise is going to be around it and just be me."
The How I Met Your Father star stated that she’s not sure if her sister will ever hear her song.
Hilary concluded, "That's all I'm trying to do. I'm not trying to say anything bad. It's literally just my experience, and that's really all I feel like sharing."
Notably, Hilary and Haylie sisters haven't been photographed together since 2019 and the exact cause of estrangement remains private.