  • By Javeria Ahmed
Timothée Chalamet drops big hint about rap music career revival

The 'Wonka' star finally revealed his plans on making a return to rap music

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Timothée Chalamet sparked excitement among fans by suggesting his music career could be making a return.

In a new viral clip, the Wonka star and Matthew McConaughey sit down for a CNN & Variety Town Hall Event, where he was asked about his plans on making “a return to rap music or extending his discography anytime soon.”

Chalamet responded without any hesitation, “First of all... Yeah!”

To note, the Dune star officially made his "return" to rap music in December 2025 through a high-profile collaboration with the mysterious UK rapper EsDeeKid.

He appeared on the official remix of EsDeeKid’s track 4 Raws, released on December 19, 2025.

His verse includes playful lyrics referencing his career and personal life, notably, "Timmy Tim 'bout 30, still sippin' dirty... my girl got a billion," a tribute to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Notably, his music release was considered as a strategic move to debunk viral internet theories that Chalamet was secretly the masked EsDeeKid.

To debunk the claims, he appeared alongside the rapper in the music video, assuring his fans that they are separate people.

In interviews after the release, Chalamet described the collaboration as fulfilling his "aspirational hip-hop part".

He has made clear he won’t release a solo album, saying “Never” at the premiere of A Complete Unknown.

