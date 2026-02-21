Barry Manilow issues grim health update with heartbreaking statement  

Barry Manilow is rescheduling a few more upcoming shows in the aftermath of his lung cancer journey!
The 82-year-old American singer and songwriter, who was due to return on stage on February 27, has postponed the first batch of his shows after his devastating hospital visit.
On Friday, February 20, Manilow took to his Instagram account to share the official statement regarding his battle with cancer and his musical tour.
"Hi Everyone, Barry here, just got home from visiting the surgeon, very depressing visit," the popular musician began his stance before he narrated his first interaction after his lung cancer surgery.
He continued, "I told him that I have been using the treadmill three times a day (I have) but that I still couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row before I had to stop."
"But I was sure that I would be able to do the Arena shows in a few weeks. He shook his head. He looked at me and then looked at the floor. “What”, I said," Manilow noted.
He further shared the response of his doctor, who advised him that he will not be able to do a 90-minute show as his lungs "are not ready yet.
Barry's doctor also advised him to avoid performing his first batch of earlier shows, which he was supposed to perform from February 27 to March 17, 2026.
Though Barry Manilow promised his fans he would be back on stage for his pending concerts in Vegas at the end of March and the beginning of April.
For those unaware, this health update follows the singer’s initial social media revelation in which he shared that he had undergone lung surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer.
The musician has been battling with the chronic illness since December last year.