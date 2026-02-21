KATSEYE’s Manon Bannerman shocks fans with major update

Manon Bannerman has announced a hiatus from KATSEYE, citing the need to focus on her health and overall wellbeing.
On Friday, February 20, the six-member girl group who achieved widespread recognition after the Netflix competition series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, disclosed that the 23-year-old is set to take an indefinite break.
“Hello. After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” a post to the group’s X account began.
The group mentioned that they “fully support” her decision.
“KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us," the statement continued.
It went on to explain, "The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right."
“Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding,” the post concluded.
To note, KATSEYE consists of Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, Yoonchae and Manon Bannerman.
After their Netflix docuseries about the group’s creation premiered in 2024, the members have experienced a whirlwind rise to fame.
Notably, this update came after a November 2025 interview where the girl group said they’d received thousands of death threats following the fame.