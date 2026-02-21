Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s latest social media update has left her fans heartbroken.
On Friday, February 20, the 38-year-old American reality TV star took to her official TikTok handle to share a heartbreaking health update, sparking concern among her fans.
In the update, the Jersey Shore star posted a video, revealing being diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer which may require her to undergo a hysterectomy.
As per Cleveland Clinic, “A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure that removes your uterus. After surgery, you can't become pregnant and won't get a menstrual period.”
In the video, Snooki can be seen saying, “Obviously not the news I was hoping for, but also not the worst news, just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking god. 2026 is not panning out the way I want it to but it could be worse.”
Ensuring that everything will be fine, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi encouraged fans to make pap smear appointments, sharing that she had been “struggling with abnormal pap smears for about three or four years now."
"Now look at me. Instead of just putting if off because I didn’t want to go and it hurt and I was scared, no, I just went and did it and there was cancer in there and it was only stage one and it’s curable," she added.
The reality TV personality went on to reveal that fortunately her cancer cells did not go up into her cervix due to which the doctors were able to remove the tumor by removing the “chunk of tissue” from the cone biopsy.
Fans’ reactions:
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s concerning health update sparked concern among fans, who expressed support to her with their warm comments.
“Nicole, sending you healing and strength. you got this mama,” wrote one.
Another commented, “stage 3 Adenocarcinoma cervical cancer survivor here ! Just hit my 1 year cancer free !”
Meanwhile, a third rooted for her, penning, “Workin in OBGYN clinic, hysterectomy with HRT therapy after is definitely the best route. You’re doing great! Stay strong. you got this.”
Who is Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi?
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, whose full name is Nicole Elizabeth LaValle, is an American reality television personality, known for her appearance in Jersey Shore.