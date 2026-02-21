News
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding at risk as longtime ex makes wistful admission?

While lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly busy preparing for their highly anticipated wedding, a longtime former partner has made headlines through her wistful admission.

According to TMZ, Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, recently went live on her official TikTok account to catch up with Love Island alum Ace Greene this week, during which she made a surprising statement, reflecting on her failed relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

During the conversation, Greene asked Nicole about her five-year long on-and-off-again relationship with Travis Kelce and their breakup, to which she wistfully stated that the split could have been due to “right person, wrong time.”

She also noted that her most-recent relationship was that with the Happy Gilmore 2 actor, sharing, “Probably, like, three years ago now. It’s been a long time.”

The 34-year-old American YouTuber further opened up about the split, giving her opinion on what could have been the reason behind their breakup.

“Who knows? Could be compatibility issues, right person, wrong time,” she told viewers.

Notably, Nicole’s surprising admission comes amid reports of ongoing preparations for her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce’s wedding to 14-time Grammy-winning American popstar Taylor Swift.

However, despite being his longtime former partner, her statement is unlikely to cause any troubles in the relationship of Kelce and the Wood hitmaker.

It is worth mentioning that Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years before finally separating their paths in May 2022.

A year later, the Chiefs tight-end began approaching Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour, and the two began dating in the summer of 2023.

