Eric Dane's ex-flame laments late actor's ALS death in touching tribute   

Eric Dane was recently remembered by his former partner, Janell Shirtcliff, after his shocking death at the age of 53.
The United States-based filmmaker and photographer turned to her Instagram stories over the weekend to share the throwback photos featuring Grey's Anatomy star, who passed away tragically on Thursday.
Janell kicked off her emotional tribute, posting the deceased actor’s rare snap while smiling for the camera.
She also included a video clip of the two enjoying the ride as she is pictured driving the jeep and enjoying the music in the background.
The Habit director concluded her emotional carousel of snaps with an intimate picture of Eric Dane, who was placing a sweet kiss on her shoulder, highlighting the candid moments between the two.
According to media reports, Janell and Eric did not formally part ways but were in an on-and-off again relationship that initially sparked in June last year.
Two months after he revealed his ALS diagnosis, they debuted their romance.
Eric Dane also remained amicable with his ex-wife, Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he got separated in 2018, after spending fifteen years together.
The couple also share their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.