  By Salima Bhutto
Eric Dane honoured by James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly

  By Salima Bhutto

Eric Dane honoured by James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly

Eric Dane was recently honoured by late James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly in an emotional message.

The late actor’s wife took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Febraury 21, and shared a throwback photo of herself with her husband, who died on Febraury 11, posing with Dane, his ex caretaker, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

The photo Kimberly shared was from a trip to Los Angeles in 2017 at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball, a nonprofit that raises money for Chrysalia and helps individuals struggling to find jobs and security.

In the caption, she wrote, "RIP @realericdane. We love you @rebeccagayheartdane. Will miss our guys laughing at Christmas parties together.”

For the unversed, Eric Dane died on Thursday, February 19, at the age of 53.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, 15-year-old Billie and 14-year-old Georgia.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor died 10 months after announcing that he had been diagnosed with ALS, a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

This disease causes loss of muscle control, according to Mayo Clinic.

His death came eight days after James Van Der Beek's death, who passed away at the age of 48 due to colorectal cancer.   

