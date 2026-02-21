News
Daniel Radcliffe makes unbelievable confession ahead of new Broadway show

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe's upcoming Broadway show 'Every Brilliant Thing' is scheduled to preview today, February 21

Daniel Radcliffe has made a stunning confession ahead of his upcoming Broadway show preview.

As Every Brilliant Thing gears for its official preview on Saturday, February 21, the Harry Potter star sat with the New York Times for an interview to promote his new Broadway show.

In a lengthy interview published two days ago, the 36-year-old English actor, known for playing the titular characters in Harry Potter franchise, made an unbelievable confession, leaving fans surprised.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the outlet posted a clip from Radcliffe’s interview in which he can be seen revealing that he does not want his two-year-old son has yet not watched his iconic series.

However, what came as even more unbelievable revelation was the actor’s admission that he has no intention of introducing his son to the franchise anytime soon.

"Does my son know who Harry Potter is? No, not yet," Radcliffe told the outlet, sharing, "Somebody gave me a DVD to sign recently, so it was sitting on our kitchen table for a couple of days, and at one point, he was next to it and I was just like, 'Who's that?' — I'd see if he recognized me on the cover."

Noting that his little one could not recognize him, the Now You See Me 2 star stated, "He didn't [recognize me], which is great. For as long as I can just be his dad, and he won't know me as anything else, I will maintain that for as long as I can."

For those unfamiliar, Daniel Radcliffe welcomed his son, Jimmy, in April 2023, with his partner, Erin Darke.

It is also worth noting that his upcoming Broadway show Every Brilliant Thing will begin previews on February 21, 2026, and officially open on March 12. 

