BAFTA Awards 2026: All about date, time, host and where & how to watch live

Just like every year, the BAFTA Awards are once again around the corner, all set to celebrate the success of an incredible year for the entertainment industry.
The British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards has once again set the industry’s most incredible artists competing for the prestigious awards, with the best among them taking home the accolade.
With all the hype and buzz surrounding the upcoming star-studded night flaring up, fans are curious about the details of the ceremony, including when and where it will take place, who will host it, and how to watch the event online.
From nominations and host to time and date, here’s everything to know about the upcoming 2026 BAFTA Awards ceremony
When and where will 2026 BAFTA Awards take place?
The 79th BAFTA Awards will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 7 p.m. GMT at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Center.
Who will host the 2026 BAFTA Awards?
The BAFTA Awards 2026 will be hosted by The Traitors star Alan Cumming.
How to watch 2026 BAFTA Awards?
For viewers watching in the United Kingdom, the glitzy event will be broadcasted live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
In the United States, the event can be streamed on BritBox or watched live on E! Network.
Meanwhile, fans watching the ceremony in other countries can stream it live on HBO Max.
Moreover, the 2026 BAFTA Awards’ red carpet coverage can be watched at 6 p.m. on BBC iPlayer and YouTube.
Who will perform at 2026 BAFTA Awards?
The upcoming star-studded BAFTA Awards 2026 will feature performances from the K-pop Demon Hunters and Jessie Ware during the In Memoriam segment.