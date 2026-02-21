Little Mix's Perrie Edwards hit with financial blow amid business struggles

Perrie Edwards, a member of the British girl group Little Mix, was forced to shut down her clothing brand Disora amid growing financial strain.
The company behind the brand, Indigo Aura, has been closed after last filing accounts at Companies House in December 2024.
Disora sold casual clothing, including leggings, shorts, hoodies, joggers, and jackets.
As reported by the Daily Mail, the last accounts filed by Indigo Aura for the year ending December 2023 show that the company had accumulated losses of £265,093.
Perrie owned 50 per cent of the company, while her fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, owned 25 per cent, while the remaining 25 per cent was owned by businessman Bradley Churchill.
A rep for the singer told the outlet, "Perrie has closed the Disora brand while she focuses on her family and solo music career. Perrie has loved how much people supported Disora products, so she is hoping to relaunch the brand again at some point in the future."
As Little Mix is on an indefinite hiatus, Perrie has been focused on her solo music career.
Her debut album, Perrie, was released in September 2025 and reached number three on the UK Albums Chart.
For the unversed, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards, who have been together since 2016, welcomed their first child, son Axel, in 2021 and announced their engagement in June 2022.
They announced that a second baby was on the way in September 2025.