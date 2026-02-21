News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards hit with financial blow amid business struggles

The English singer is taking a break from her clothing line amid financial woes

  • By Hania Jamil
Little Mixs Perrie Edwards hit with financial blow amid business struggles
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards hit with financial blow amid business struggles

Perrie Edwards, a member of the British girl group Little Mix, was forced to shut down her clothing brand Disora amid growing financial strain.

The company behind the brand, Indigo Aura, has been closed after last filing accounts at Companies House in December 2024.

Disora sold casual clothing, including leggings, shorts, hoodies, joggers, and jackets.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the last accounts filed by Indigo Aura for the year ending December 2023 show that the company had accumulated losses of £265,093.

Perrie owned 50 per cent of the company, while her fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, owned 25 per cent, while the remaining 25 per cent was owned by businessman Bradley Churchill.

A rep for the singer told the outlet, "Perrie has closed the Disora brand while she focuses on her family and solo music career. Perrie has loved how much people supported Disora products, so she is hoping to relaunch the brand again at some point in the future."

As Little Mix is on an indefinite hiatus, Perrie has been focused on her solo music career.

Her debut album, Perrie, was released in September 2025 and reached number three on the UK Albums Chart.

For the unversed, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards, who have been together since 2016, welcomed their first child, son Axel, in 2021 and announced their engagement in June 2022.

They announced that a second baby was on the way in September 2025.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding at risk as longtime ex makes wistful admission?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding at risk as longtime ex makes wistful admission?
Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful
Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful
Daniel Radcliffe makes unbelievable confession ahead of new Broadway show
Daniel Radcliffe makes unbelievable confession ahead of new Broadway show
Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career
Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career
Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool
Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record
The curious case of Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra's relationship: What's cooking?
The curious case of Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra's relationship: What's cooking?
Timothée Chalamet drops big hint about rap music career revival
Timothée Chalamet drops big hint about rap music career revival

Popular News

New study reveals shocking health trend among children in USA

New study reveals shocking health trend among children in USA
2 hours ago
Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful

Here's how Taylor Swift made Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics gold extra meaningful
2 hours ago
OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry

OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry
3 hours ago