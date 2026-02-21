News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career

The 'Legend' actor has called not bagging a major role 'one of my great regrets' in his five-year career

  • By Hania Jamil
Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career
Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career

Veteran actor Tim Curry has shared one of his career regrets in a rare interview.

Renowned for his chilling portrayal of villains across films and theatres, Curry revealed that he wanted to play Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs.

In an interview with The Academy's YouTube channel, which was released earlier this month and is receiving new traction amid his memoir Vagabond, the actor reflected on his five-decade career.

While discussing his career, Curry mentioned the cannibalistic role as a missed opportunity, which he still thinks about after decades.

"One of my great regrets is that I read the script of 'Silence of the Lambs' and I desperately wanted to play Hannibal Lecter," Curry said.

He added, "My agent couldn't get me in the room, but Tony Hopkins did a great job."

Tim Curry has a reputation for portraying iconic villainous characters from Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) to his portrayal of Pennywise in the It miniseries (1990).

Notably, Curry has made rare public appearances and released his memoir, Vagabond, in late 2025.

Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool
Eric Dane GoFundMe sparks outrage as furious netizens lose their cool
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi sends shockwaves with heartbreaking cancer revelation
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Scott Wolf breaks silence on reuniting with ex Kelley and kids in LA
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record
Rihanna receives heartfelt birthday wish after breaking Taylor Swift's record
The curious case of Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra's relationship: What's cooking?
The curious case of Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra's relationship: What's cooking?
Timothée Chalamet drops big hint about rap music career revival
Timothée Chalamet drops big hint about rap music career revival
Barry Manilow issues grim health update with heartbreaking statement
Barry Manilow issues grim health update with heartbreaking statement
Hilary Duff makes emotional confession about life without estranged sister Haylie
Hilary Duff makes emotional confession about life without estranged sister Haylie
Channing Tatum makes 1st red carpet appearance after painful shoulder injury
Channing Tatum makes 1st red carpet appearance after painful shoulder injury
KATSEYE’s Manon Bannerman shocks fans with major update
KATSEYE’s Manon Bannerman shocks fans with major update

Popular News

OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry

OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry
32 minutes ago
Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed

Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
3 hours ago
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
3 hours ago