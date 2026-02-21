Tim Curry reveals the iconic villain role he regrets missing in his career

Veteran actor Tim Curry has shared one of his career regrets in a rare interview.
Renowned for his chilling portrayal of villains across films and theatres, Curry revealed that he wanted to play Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs.
In an interview with The Academy's YouTube channel, which was released earlier this month and is receiving new traction amid his memoir Vagabond, the actor reflected on his five-decade career.
While discussing his career, Curry mentioned the cannibalistic role as a missed opportunity, which he still thinks about after decades.
"One of my great regrets is that I read the script of 'Silence of the Lambs' and I desperately wanted to play Hannibal Lecter," Curry said.
He added, "My agent couldn't get me in the room, but Tony Hopkins did a great job."
Tim Curry has a reputation for portraying iconic villainous characters from Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) to his portrayal of Pennywise in the It miniseries (1990).
Notably, Curry has made rare public appearances and released his memoir, Vagabond, in late 2025.