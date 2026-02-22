News
  By Salima Bhutto
Milo Ventimiglia shockingly blows the lid on fatherhood: 'It's a wild ride'

Milo Ventimiglia and wife Jarah Mariano announced they're expecting second child in January 2026

Milo Ventimiglia recently blow the lid on how fatherhood has changed him.

The This Is Us actor, who is becoming a father for the second time, reflected on his parenting journey with PEOPLE.

"The well of understanding emotions and being able to convey them just bottoms out, and it's infinite," said the 48-year-old actor, adding, "It's a pretty wild experience being able to take that new fatherhood and new family and plug it into my work."

It’s worth mentioning here that Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, in January 2026, that they are expecting their second baby together.

His wife on her Instagram account, wrote, "This is the most unique love I’ve ever experienced, just as unique of a soul you are."

She continued, "In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you."

Milo Ventimiglia is already a father of one, a daughter named Ke’ala Coral, who the I Can Only Imagine 2 actor and Jarah Mariano welcomed last year in January 2025 shortly after the couple was forced to evacuate from their home amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

