Bad Bunny makes heartfelt move for late icon Willie Colón during Brazil tour

Willie Colón honored by the 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' crooner during São Paulo concert

  • By Fatima Hassan
Bad Bunny has left fans' eyes teary with his kind gesture for late salsa pioneer Willie Colón during his headline-making Brazil concert tour. 

This year's Grammy-winning singer put his electrifying performance on hold to honour the legendary trombonist, who tragically passed away on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made an announcement saying, "Today, one of the legends who contributed to this beautiful and legendary genre passed away."

"So, on behalf of myself and Los Sobrinos, we wish Willie Colón peace. Much strength to his family. The inspiration of so many of these great musicians who left their mark on this earth will never die as long as there are talented young people like those here, keeping the music, salsa and all Caribbean rhythms alive," the MONACO hitmaker added.

This tribute came shortly after several media reports claimed that the architect of urban salsa music, Willie Colón, died at the age of 75.

Legendary salsa pioneer's death was confirmed by his family members with a heartbreaking statement that read, "While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever."

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is currently touring his homeland, Brazil, for his ongoing Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, which he will conclude in July this year. 

