Kim Kardashian makes major career move amid Lewis Hamilton romance buzz

  By Salima Bhutto
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their relationship public at Super Bowl 2026

Kim Kardashian recently made a major career move amid her budding romance with Lewis Hamilton.

The 45-year-old reality star is set to star in Eva Longoria's upcoming film alongside a major rapper, according to TMZ, and the rap icon is none other than 50 Cent.

Kardashian, in this regard, has been busy filming scenes for the forthcoming Netflix original movie with production currently in full swing.

Apart from the mother-of-four, the upcoming comedy movie will also feature Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, Jack Whitehall, and Fortune Feimster.

The rapper as well as Kardashian, Glaser and Song have filmed a portion of the movie inside the Los Angeles nightclub called Exchange LA.

In this regard, the insiders told the outlet that the Candy Shop rapper has been on set over the past couple days to shoot what appears to be a club scene.

Furthermore, the complete details of his role in the movie are not yet known, but insiders told the publication that the performer is “actively involved”.

The news of the ex-wife of Kanye West starring in a Netflix movie comes few weeks after kardashian and F1 driver seemingly confirmed their romance by appearing together at Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, in California.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have known each other since 2014.

