Princess Anne cancels hospital visit amid Andrew arrest, Palace reveals reason

Buckingham Palace issues statement on Princess Anne's hospital visit amid Andrew arrest

Princess Anne cancels hospital visit amid Andrew arrest, Palace reveals reason
Princess Anne cancels hospital visit amid Andrew arrest, Palace reveals reason

King Charles office has revealed real reason behind Princess Anne's hospital visit cancellation.

On Thursday, February 19 - the same day Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in Public Office, The Princess Royal was forced to cancel a planned visit to the James Cook University Hospital.

As reported by Royal Central, Anne was scheduled to travel to Middlesbrough as the Patron of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists to mark the 20th anniversary of South Tees Occupational Therapy, which is a part of South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. 

However as per an official statement of the Buckingham Palace spokesperson, "Due to adverse weather conditions preventing the helicopter from flying The Princess Royal has had to cancel the visit today."

This update came at the same time when Andrew was released after 11 hours of investigation at Alysham police station on his 66th birthday.

Andrew was taken into custody by Thames Valley police for the investigation of the claims that the former Duke of York had shared UK's trade information with the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, while the former was a trade envoy.

Princess Anne cancels hospital visit amid Andrew arrest, Palace reveals reason

Leaking the UK's trade details is not the only allegation Andrew is surrounded with as he has also been allegedly involved in sexual assault of young girls at the Epstein Island.

Shortly after the ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson was arrested, King Charles released an official statement to once again ensure his full support in legal investigation of his disgraced brother.

Princess Anne cancels hospital visit amid Andrew arrest, Palace reveals reason

To note, Buckingham Palace has not yet decided whether Princess Anne's cancelled hospital engagement will be rescheduled.


