Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Andrew's release from custody

Buckingham Palace has shared first social media post shortly after Andrew Mountbatten's release from police custody.
On Thursday, February 19, the same day Andrew was taken into custody by Thames Valley police over suspicion of misconduct in Public Office, King Charles made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week 2026 to officially open it.
As per the videos and photos making round on social media, the monarch appeared in high spirits at the studded event - where he showed up just hours before his disgraced brother's release from Alysham Police station after 11 hours of investigation.
The official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a carousel of photos from the fashion event with a caption regarding His Majesty's appearance.
"Earlier today, The King officially opened @LondonFashionWeek 2026," read the caption.
It continued, "During the visit, His Majesty toured exhibitions, including Brand63Africa and Stella McCartney, curated to highlight craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability within British fashion."
"The King also joined the front row for the opening show from British-Nigerian designer, Tolu Coker," it added.