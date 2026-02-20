Prince Harry shares special video message for Brits after Andrew arrest and release

Prince Harry has shared a special video message foafter his disgraced uncle Andrew was released from police custody.
On Friday, February 20, the official Instagram account of Harry's UK based charity WellChild released a video of The Duke of Sussex for the UK citizens.
In his new video message, as the Patron of WellChild since past 18 years appealed Britons to nominate unsung heroes deserving of the 2026's WellChild Awards.
"Every year, one of the moments I look forward to the most is spending time with the incredible children and families that I meet through the WellChild Awards," Harry said in his message.
He continued, "These children and young people are living with complex medical needs, challenges that most of us can barely imagine. And yet time and again they meet life with positivity, courage, humour and an extraordinary joy for living."
King Charles estranged son further noted, "In their smiles, their determination and their kindness, they show us what strength truly looks like. The WellChild Awards is a truly special evening."
"It's about celebrating these remarkable young people. It’s about recognising the siblings who so often put their own needs aside to care for a brother or sister," he added.
This appeal from Prince Harry came just hours after the former Duke of York's release following 11 hours of investigation at Alysham police station - where he was taken in the early hours of Thursday, February 19 - on the occasion of his 66th birthday.
Andrew - whose life has already been in shambles since the release of explosive Jeffrey Epstein files was arrested on the suspicion of misconduct in public office when he was UK government's envoy for trade.
As per the recently released tranche of emails sent and received by Epstein, Andrew leaked UK's trade information to the late financier back in 2010.