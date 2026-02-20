Andrew Mountbatten released 11 hours after arrest: See first photo

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released from police custody just 11 hours after being detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
On Thursday, February 19, 2026, the disgraced former Prince was arrested on his 66th birthday, becoming the first senior royal to be taken into custody in recent era.
Andrew was seen sitting at the back of a car on Thursday evening, leaving Aylsham police station in Norfolk.
According to the Thames Valley Police, Andrew was arrested after 10am, with officers only having a duration of 24 hours to hold him without charge.
Officers can keep someone at a police station for up to 24 hours without charging them.
His brother, King Charles, said earlier that “the law must take its course” after expressing his “deepest concern” over the arrest, which came after the release of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice.
Notably, he has disassociated himself with Epstein; however, he has yet to directly respond to the latest allegations.
For those unversed, former Prince Andrew served in the Royal Navy for 22 years and became a reputable figure across the country.
Andrew stepped down in 2011 after experiencing increasing mounting pressure over his link with sex offender Epstein.