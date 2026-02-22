News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

‘Halal’ Cardi B gives cheeky explanation why God didn’t make her Muslim

‘Am I the Drama?’ rapper Cardi B shares why she believes she wasn’t meant to be a Muslim

  • By Sidra Khan
‘Halal’ Cardi B gives cheeky explanation why God didn’t make her Muslim
‘Halal’ Cardi B gives cheeky explanation why God didn’t make her Muslim

Cardi B is back to the headlines with her cheeky statement.

As Muslims across the globe welcomed the month of Ramadan with excitement, the Am I the Drama? rapper, during an Instagram Live session with fans, took a moment to express admiration for Muslims for their dedication to abstain from food and water for their Almighty Creator.

During the session, the 33-year-old American rapper channeled her inner self, humorously explaining why she believes God did not make her Muslim, revealing that she would not be able to fast due to her own struggles with hunger.

“To my Muslims out there doing Ramadan fasting, God knew not to make me a Muslim. If I wake up and go three hours without eating, my head starts to hurt, and I’ll start hearing voices,” she said.

The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker explained that being a Muslim requires strength and devotion to God, which she is unfit to handle.

She also revealed that if she does not have food within three hours of waking up, she becomes irritable and experiences physical symptoms and begins using foul language.

“When I wake up, I have like a three-hour limit; if I don’t eat in three hours after I wake up, I start to hear shit. I start cursing people out,” Cardi B noted.

She went on to praise, “I don’t have the strength to be a Muslim. When I am hungry, I don’t want to be around my kids. Muslims got so much; they sacrifice food, water and everything to serve Him. They love their God so much. I love when people are loyal to their creator.”

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is an American rapper known for her energetic rap flow, outspoken lyrics, and blunt and bold statements.

'American Idol' alum Caleb Flynn breaks silence after wife's murder charges
'American Idol' alum Caleb Flynn breaks silence after wife's murder charges
Trouble for KATSEYE as member's dad comment fuels outrage after Manon hiatus
Trouble for KATSEYE as member's dad comment fuels outrage after Manon hiatus
Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama
Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama
Kim Kardashian makes major career move amid Lewis Hamilton romance buzz
Kim Kardashian makes major career move amid Lewis Hamilton romance buzz
Bad Bunny makes heartfelt move for late icon Willie Colón during Brazil tour
Bad Bunny makes heartfelt move for late icon Willie Colón during Brazil tour
Hilary Duff shrugs off Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom' rift with bold response
Hilary Duff shrugs off Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom' rift with bold response
Jacob Elordi describes steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in two shocking words
Jacob Elordi describes steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in two shocking words
Eric Dane's ex-flame laments late actor's ALS death in touching tribute
Eric Dane's ex-flame laments late actor's ALS death in touching tribute
Timothée Chalamet gains momentum for best actor award category in BAFTA race?
Timothée Chalamet gains momentum for best actor award category in BAFTA race?
Milo Ventimiglia shockingly blows the lid on fatherhood: 'It's a wild ride'
Milo Ventimiglia shockingly blows the lid on fatherhood: 'It's a wild ride'
Eric Dane honoured by James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly
Eric Dane honoured by James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly
Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaughey's 'Interstellar' comment
Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaughey's 'Interstellar' comment

Popular News

Kelly Osbourne pens heartbreaking note on grief 7 months after dad Ozzy's death

Kelly Osbourne pens heartbreaking note on grief 7 months after dad Ozzy's death
12 minutes ago
How late night snacks endanger your overall health? Study finds shocking facts

How late night snacks endanger your overall health? Study finds shocking facts

29 minutes ago
Trouble for KATSEYE as member's dad comment fuels outrage after Manon hiatus

Trouble for KATSEYE as member's dad comment fuels outrage after Manon hiatus
2 hours ago