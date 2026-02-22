‘Halal’ Cardi B gives cheeky explanation why God didn’t make her Muslim

Cardi B is back to the headlines with her cheeky statement.
As Muslims across the globe welcomed the month of Ramadan with excitement, the Am I the Drama? rapper, during an Instagram Live session with fans, took a moment to express admiration for Muslims for their dedication to abstain from food and water for their Almighty Creator.
During the session, the 33-year-old American rapper channeled her inner self, humorously explaining why she believes God did not make her Muslim, revealing that she would not be able to fast due to her own struggles with hunger.
“To my Muslims out there doing Ramadan fasting, God knew not to make me a Muslim. If I wake up and go three hours without eating, my head starts to hurt, and I’ll start hearing voices,” she said.
The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker explained that being a Muslim requires strength and devotion to God, which she is unfit to handle.
She also revealed that if she does not have food within three hours of waking up, she becomes irritable and experiences physical symptoms and begins using foul language.
“When I wake up, I have like a three-hour limit; if I don’t eat in three hours after I wake up, I start to hear shit. I start cursing people out,” Cardi B noted.
She went on to praise, “I don’t have the strength to be a Muslim. When I am hungry, I don’t want to be around my kids. Muslims got so much; they sacrifice food, water and everything to serve Him. They love their God so much. I love when people are loyal to their creator.”
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is an American rapper known for her energetic rap flow, outspoken lyrics, and blunt and bold statements.