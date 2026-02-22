'American Idol' alum Caleb Flynn breaks silence after wife's murder charges

Caleb Flynn made his first court appearance after he was accused of murdering his wife.
On Friday, February 20, the American Idol alum appeared at the Miami County Municipal Court, four days after he allegedly murdered his wife, Ashley Flynn, in their Ohio residence.
During the court appearance, Caleb, who broke down in tears, reassured a judge that he's "not a risk" and "just wants to take care of my daughters".
Ashley was pronounced dead on February 16 after police responded to a call made by Caleb, claiming that there was a burglary at their residence in Tipp City.
In the nearly eight-minute call obtained by PEOPLE, the caller could be heard crying, "Somebody broke into my home and killed my wife."
"She's got three shots to her and blood everywhere," the caller continued, later adding that she was shot in the head. "Ashley, baby, baby please. Oh my God!"
Caleb also told the dispatcher that he was with his children when the shooting took place and was calling 911 from their bedroom, where Ashley's body was found.
Three days later, Caleb, who was an American Idol contestant in 2013, was taken into custody and charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held on a $2 million bond.