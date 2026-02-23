King Charles lands in 'serious crisis’ for ignoring crucial warning on Andrew in 2019

King Charles III is believed to have landed in more serious crisis than abdication, claimed a royal author in his bombshell analysis.
The 77-year-old monarch - who find himself at the centre of a new controversy after emails from 2019 claim that Charles was warned about misuse of Royal links by Andrew.
As per the bombshell emails obtained by The Mail, a whistle blower had informed His Majesty about his ties with the controversial businessman David Rowland.
Now, the famous Royal author, Andrew Lownie is claiming that the cancer-stricken King is not understanding the seriousness of the crisis.
Speaking exclusively to 7:30 Lownie noted, "The BBC put a series of questions to Charles ... they refuse to answer quite sensible questions about what they knew."
"This is a real crisis, and they don't seem to have woken up to the seriousness of it," he added.
King Charles issued an official statement after his disgraced brother Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
However, the Royal author believed that despite offering full support in the former Duke of York's investigation, Charles has done nothing as "What people now want is his complete honesty about what he knew, when he knew it and what he did about it."
Referring to the financier Andrew was leaking trade information to, Lownie explained, "This was one of the people that Andrew was sharing confidential information with, and he [Charles] did nothing about it or appears to have done nothing."