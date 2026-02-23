King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs

Buckingham Palace has broken silence just hours after Prince William made a heartbreaking confession.
On Sunday, February 23, The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton made a joint appearance at BAFTA Awards 2026.
William - who attended the event in his capacity as BAFTA president was asked whether he has watched Hamnet yet - which also won the award for the best British film.
To which the heir to the throne replied, "I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it."
William made his first ever public appearance alongside Kate on the red carpet of BAFTA Awards 2026 - held at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, just three days after the arrest Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Following William's admission Royal Family released a video of King Charles on Monday, February 23 with a fresh update.
"His Majesty King Charles III, Founder of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, attended a series of meetings with global business leaders to explore the exciting opportunities for investment in innovations that will drive the sustainable transition," read the caption alongside the video.
It continued, "With last year confirmed as one of the warmest years on record, strengthening climate resilience, scaling clean energy and investing in emerging markets has never been more critical."
"Progress depends on every sector stepping up. From insurance to shipping, from fisheries to sovereign wealth funds, leaders must work together to mobilize the capital required," the caption added.