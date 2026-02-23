News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs

Prince William hints at crisis amid Andrew-Epstein controversy in emotional confession at BAFTAs 2026

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs
King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs

Buckingham Palace has broken silence just hours after Prince William made a heartbreaking confession.

On Sunday, February 23, The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton made a joint appearance at BAFTA Awards 2026.

William - who attended the event in his capacity as BAFTA president was asked whether he has watched Hamnet yet - which also won the award for the best British film.

To which the heir to the throne replied, "I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it."

William made his first ever public appearance alongside Kate on the red carpet of BAFTA Awards 2026 - held at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, just three days after the arrest Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Following William's admission Royal Family released a video of King Charles on Monday, February 23 with a fresh update.

"His Majesty King Charles III, Founder of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, attended a series of meetings with global business leaders to explore the exciting opportunities for investment in innovations that will drive the sustainable transition," read the caption alongside the video.

It continued, "With last year confirmed as one of the warmest years on record, strengthening climate resilience, scaling clean energy and investing in emerging markets has never been more critical."

"Progress depends on every sector stepping up. From insurance to shipping, from fisheries to sovereign wealth funds, leaders must work together to mobilize the capital required," the caption added.



King Charles lands in 'serious crisis’ for ignoring crucial warning on Andrew in 2019
King Charles lands in 'serious crisis’ for ignoring crucial warning on Andrew in 2019
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe
2026 Winter Olympics concludes with heartfelt message from King Charles: 'awesome athleticism'
2026 Winter Olympics concludes with heartfelt message from King Charles: 'awesome athleticism'
Prince William, Kate Middleton add royal flair to 2026 BAFTAs with glam arrival
Prince William, Kate Middleton add royal flair to 2026 BAFTAs with glam arrival
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation
Prince William steps into his ‘Colonel’ role to mourn tragic loss
Prince William steps into his ‘Colonel’ role to mourn tragic loss
Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew
Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew
Kensington Palace issues Kate Middleton’s first statement after personal defeat
Kensington Palace issues Kate Middleton’s first statement after personal defeat
Kate Middleton makes first solo appearance at Six Nations Rugby Match after Andrew arrest
Kate Middleton makes first solo appearance at Six Nations Rugby Match after Andrew arrest
Kate Middleton in 'regular contact with' Beatrice, Eugenie amid Andrew crisis
Kate Middleton in 'regular contact with' Beatrice, Eugenie amid Andrew crisis
Prince William, Kate hit with harsh warning about monarchy after Andrew arrest
Prince William, Kate hit with harsh warning about monarchy after Andrew arrest

Popular News

Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team

Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team
an hour ago
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre

Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
3 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio gets sweet show of support after huge BAFTA snub

Leonardo DiCaprio gets sweet show of support after huge BAFTA snub

4 hours ago