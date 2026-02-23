News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Andrew ready to sacrifice line of succession on one shocking condition to King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor agrees to give up line of succession on one major condition

  • By Riba Shaikh
Andrew ready to sacrifice line of succession on one shocking condition to King Charles
Andrew ready to sacrifice line of succession on one shocking condition to King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is inching closer to be removed from the line of succession – however, he has put forward one major demand to King Charles to completely dissociate himself from the royal roots.

Charles younger brother – who was arrested and released on Thursday, February 19, on his 66th birthday is said to have asked the monarch to save him from going to jail over allegations of leaking the UK’s trade information to Jeffrey Esptein.

Per the inside sources, if His Majesty guarantees Andrew wouldn’t ever face imprisonment, the former Duke of York is ready to remove himself as eighth in the line of succession.

"The cleanest way to remove him would be for Andrew to renounce his position himself," a source told Rob Shuter of Naughty But Nice.

They continued, "Otherwise, it would require coordinated legislation across all 56 Commonwealth realms — a constitutional headache no one wants."

“He would sacrifice his place in a second if it keeps him out of a cell, jail is the one outcome he cannot control,” added the insider.

This update came over the heels of Australian government's official notice to the UK's Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer offering their support in legislation to remove Andrew from the line of succession.

Anthony Albanese – the Australian Prime Minister in an official letter released on February 23, wrote, “Dear Prime Minister Starmer, in light of recent events concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, I am writing to confirm that my government would agree to any proposal to remove him from the line of royal succession.”

He continued, "I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation.”

"These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention, in order to remove Andrew from line of succession the British Parliament would required an act that is supported by the 14 Commonwealth countries where King Charles III, his brother, is head of state, including Australia.



King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs
King Charles issues fresh statement after William’s emotional confession at BAFTAs
King Charles lands in 'serious crisis’ for ignoring crucial warning on Andrew in 2019
King Charles lands in 'serious crisis’ for ignoring crucial warning on Andrew in 2019
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe
2026 Winter Olympics concludes with heartfelt message from King Charles: 'awesome athleticism'
2026 Winter Olympics concludes with heartfelt message from King Charles: 'awesome athleticism'
Prince William, Kate Middleton add royal flair to 2026 BAFTAs with glam arrival
Prince William, Kate Middleton add royal flair to 2026 BAFTAs with glam arrival
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation
King Charles steps in with major decision amid Andrew's investigation
Prince William steps into his ‘Colonel’ role to mourn tragic loss
Prince William steps into his ‘Colonel’ role to mourn tragic loss
Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew
Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew
Kensington Palace issues Kate Middleton’s first statement after personal defeat
Kensington Palace issues Kate Middleton’s first statement after personal defeat
Kate Middleton makes first solo appearance at Six Nations Rugby Match after Andrew arrest
Kate Middleton makes first solo appearance at Six Nations Rugby Match after Andrew arrest
Kate Middleton in 'regular contact with' Beatrice, Eugenie amid Andrew crisis
Kate Middleton in 'regular contact with' Beatrice, Eugenie amid Andrew crisis

Popular News

Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today

Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today
an hour ago
Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team

Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team
6 hours ago
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre

Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
7 hours ago