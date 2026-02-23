News
  • By Sidra Khan
Queen Camilla meets sexual assault victim Gisèle Pelicot at Clarence House

The Queen Consort of the UK welcomes French feminist icon Gisèle Pelicot at the Royal residence

As King Charles and the Royal Family navigate through the renewed tension due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s embarrassing scandals, a victim of sexual abuse has made her way to the Clarence House.

On Monday, February 23, Buckingham Palace took to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account to share about Queen Camilla’s latest engagement, reporting that she received Madame Gisèle Pelicot at the Royal residence.

“This afternoon, The Queen received Madame Gisèle Pelicot at Clarence House,” the caption stated.

For those unfamiliar, Gisèle Pelicot is a French woman who became a feminist icon in 2024, when she waived her right to anonymity as the victim in the Pelicot rape case, in which she accused her husband and several other men of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting her over a long period after drugging her.

“Mme Pelicot was awarded the Legion of Honour in 2025, following the incredible courage, grace and dignity with which she waived her right to anonymity in France’s largest rape trial,” the palace continued.”

It added, “Mme Pelicot’s courage to speak up on behalf of all victims has won her global admiration, and earlier this month, she published a memoir.”

Furthermore, the Royal Palace noted that Queen Camilla has been an active supporter of sexual and domestic abuse victims for many decades.

They also shared that following Gisèle Pelicot’s 2024 trial, King Charles’s wife wrote to her.

