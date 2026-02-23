What did Emma Stone do to her face? BAFTA 2026 sparks curiosity

Emma Stone’s recent appearance at this year’s BAFTA Awards has sparked rumours surrounding her possible plastic surgery.
The 37-year-old actress attended the 79th British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall, on Sunday, February 22, as she was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Bugonia.
For the star-studded event, the Eddington performer wore a sleek black customised Louis Vuitton gown which she paired with diamond studs and a matching bracelet.
However, her recent appearance forced many social media users to wonder whether Stone has gone under the knife to improve her appearance.
Many of her fans believe that the Poor Things actress opted for a highly "taut", and "sculpted" look.
While Stone has not publicly confirmed or denied any procedures, her last month's appearance from Golden Globe Awards also sparked the same speculations.
At that time, a London-based aesthetics doctor, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, noted major changes in the actress, dishing out, that she might have undergone procedures like a brow lift, mid-face lift, or eyelid surgery.
According to the doctor, the La La Land actress’ face looks "more defined and facelifted".
He noted that her brows are now higher with more visible eyelids, with an almond-like eye shape.
On the professional front, Emma Stone is co-producing a Miss Piggy movie with Jennifer Lawrence.