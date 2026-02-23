News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Miley Cyrus fuels 'Hannah Montana' hype with surprise set sighting

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Miley Cyrus has built more anticipation for her Hannah Monatana fans as she spotted on the set of a special edition film.

As per TMZ, on Sunday, the Flowers singer was spotted while cruising along the Southern California coast along with a camera crew in tow.

Cyrus served Hannah Montana vibes as she rocked the iconic platinum blonde wig, oversized shades and a sleek all-black outfit.

The Wrecking Ball singer drove a black Ford Mustang convertible, the same iconic ride her character had in Hannah Montana.

The Mustang was practically featured in the early seasons, showing Hannah's sunny Malibu double life and becoming one of the show's most recognizable visuals.

Notably, this exciting update came just days after Disney announced the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

"Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television president, said in a press release.

"Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago," Davis' statement continued.

To note, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is set to release on March 24 on Disney+.

