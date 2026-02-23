News
Timothée Chalamet makes surprising revelation about 'Dune 3'

Timothée Chalamet recently opened up about his surprising approach for filming Dune: Part Three.

According to the 30-year-old actor, he was “more intense” for the threequel.

During his recent interview his Interstellar costar Matthew McConaughey for Variety and CNN’s town hall event, Chalamet, who played Atreides in Dune series, explained his approach, "I didn’t want to be complacent about a single moment."

For the French-American actor, everything was sacred, and it was his last time doing a Dune film, so he really wanted to treat it as sacred.

"Because people can get complacent," the A Complete Unknown performer said, adding, "But I was more intense on the third one."

The Wonka star added, "It felt like that was the natural momentum, so I wanted to push against that as hard as I could."

Although, he didn’t say much about the plot of the forthcoming movie, he did revealed that Oscar Isaac, who played his on-screen father in the movie, was his another inspiration.

Chalamet said, “He treated it in a Shakespearean way, to play it heightened and not really care about it being heightened.”

According to the Don't Look Up actor, watching Isaac at work encouraged him to take “more liberty than ever.”

It's worth mentioning here that Timothée Chalamet starrer Dune: Part Three stars Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin.

The upcoming movie is expected to release on December 18, 2026.

