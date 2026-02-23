News
Millie Bobby Brown reunites with David Harbour for milestone celebration after 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown has finally reunited with her co-star, David Harbour to celebrate a major milestone after Stranger Things' success.

On February, 20, the Stranger Things co-stars were spotted celebrating Brown’s 22nd birthday at Maison Close Restaurant in New York City.

In photos from her birthday celebrations, the Enola Holmes star could be seen arriving at the SoHo restaurant alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi, her grandparents and her mother.

Harbour followed shortly on his own, participating in the festivities alongside Jamie Campbell Bower, Shawn Levy, Whitney Leavitt, Conner Leavitt, and Elena Taber.

Notably, Brown and Harbour reunited for milestone birthday celebration nearly four months after the Daily Mail reported that the actress allegedly filed a bullying and harassment claim against her costar before filming season 5 of the Netflix show.

Even with reports suggesting a “months”-long investigation into Harbour over “pages and pages of accusations,” Brown said to The Hollywood Reporter shortly after that she and Harbour had stood together “for the last 10 years.”

“We have always been united in that,” she said in the November 26 interview, adding, “We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”

Brown shared that working with Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, the adoptive father of Eleven on Stranger Things, was a wonderful experience.

