  By Fatima Hassan
Sydney Sweeney shuts all doors on ex Jonathan Davino in unexpected move

'Anyone But You' star and her ex fiancé, Jonathan Davino parted ways in March last year

Sydney Sweeney has finally moved on from her painful past relationship, year after year, cutting ties with ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino!  

The Anyone But You actress has officially concluded remaining professional ties with the 42-year-old film producer.  

After calling off their high-profile engagement in March 2025, Sweeney has dissolved her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films LLC, which she co-owns with Jonathan.

According to TMZ, she has not only closed the media franchise, but she has also severed her old romance with Jonathan by launching her own venture.

For those unaware, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino initially established their production company, Fifty Fifty Films LLC, in January 2019, during their relationship.

The Euphoria starlet, whose production company described itself as an independent production studio, completed the final documentation of her media company on December 12th, 2025.

As per several media reports, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino, who served as the managers of the company, finalized the pending paperwork with the State of California, requesting the dissolution of the company.

For those unaware, the Christy actress and her former partner announced their split last year, after beginning their relationship in 2019. 

