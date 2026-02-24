Hilary Duff reveals what sparked explosive row with husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff has opened up about a heated “drag-out” fight with husband Matthew Koma, revealing that tempers flared so intensely she ended up throwing his phone during the argument.
While conversing for her Interview on Monday, February 23, story, the Younger star told Dakota Fanning about her heated argument with husband, the Suitcase singer.
Duff said, “Everyone’s like, ‘How is it working with your husband? Do you guys fight a lot?’”
She went on to say, “I’m like, ‘We literally never fight.’”
After Fanning suggested they hardly ever fight, Duff noted that she and Koma can still have scrappy moments despite tying the knot in 2019.
“Well, that’s not true. We have one drag-out fight once a year,” the Lizzie McGuire alum revealed.
She added, “He actually brought it up the other day. He was like, ‘We haven’t had a fight in such a long time.’ I’m like, ‘Are you ready?’”
Fanning quipped, “Are you ready?”
“I’m not,” Duff confessed. “Last time I threw his phone in a Bougainvillea bush and it felt so good.”
The Raise Your Voice star shared, “It was during the [January 2025] fires [in Los Angeles]. We had been displaced, we had all the f***ing kids, and we just needed to have it out.”
She added, “But we don’t usually fight, “ adding, “I don’t speak this language. He makes music all day, every day since he was 15 years old. So I’m like, ‘That sound, what is that? Get that out of here,’” Duff remembered.
The Roommates singer mentioned that her husband “also knows my style and he’s got his pulse on the cool factor.”
“He definitely elevates me and my taste beyond belief,” Duff gushed, adding, “After 10, 15 years of not making a record, I wanted it to feel like a body of work for people who grew up listening to me and waited a really long time to hear from me. It feels really cohesive.”
Duff appreciated Koma during her conversation with Fanning, stating her that she had “comfort” in knowing that her husband had her back.