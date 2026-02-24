Robert Carradine's daughter Ever Carradine breaks silence after actor's death

Robert Carradine's daughter, Ever Carradine, hailed her single dad following his death, as she penned an emotional note.
The Lizzie McGuire star passed away at the age of 71 on February 23 after a "valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder," noted his family in a statement.
On Monday, February 23, Ever, who is best known for her role as Naomi in The Handmaid's Tale, turned to her Instagram account to remember her father.
"My dad died today," the 51-year-old wrote alongside a carousel of clicks with her father. "My sweet, funny dad, who's only 20 years older than I am, who never missed an opportunity to drive me to the airport or tell me how much he loved my homemade salad dressing, is gone."
She also shared that Robert was a one-call-away kind of a person.
"Growing up in the 70s and 80s with a single dad in Laurel Canyon is not exactly the recipe for a grounded childhood, but somehow mine was. Whenever anyone asks me how I turned out so normal, I always tell them it’s because of my dad," she added.
Ever said that she had a particularly close bond with her father because "we basically grew up together," as they only had a 20-year difference.
Noting some life lessons she learnt from her dad, she continued, "I learned a lot from my dad — never put a horse away wet, don’t let hose water dry on your car, change your own wiper blades and never wave a forced call. I also learned something that was more foundational than I ever really understood, and that was what a waste of time it is to hold a grudge."
"I have a thousand stories and I'm being flooded with memories — so if you see me, please ask me about my dad, Bobby Carradine, who made me who I am. Rest easy, dad. I love you the most," she concluded the heartfelt tribute.
Moreover, besides Ever, Robert is survived by kids Ian and Marika, whom he shared with his ex-wife Edie Mani.