  • By Javeria Ahmed
Martin Short's family shares touching statement after daughter Katherine dies at 42

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Martin Short is mourning the loss of his daughter Katherine, who has died at 42, with the family sharing in a statement that they are “devastated by this loss.”

On Monday, February 23, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from a Hollywood Hills home at 6:41 p.m. regarding a female.

The Los Angeles coroner confirmed to PEOPLE that Katherine died as she attempted a suicide

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," the Short family told the outlet in a statement.

The Only Murder in the Building star and his wife of three decades, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010, adopted Katherine, along with their two other children, Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36.

She maintained a private therapy practice while also serving part-time at Amae Health which focused on community outreach and family and peer support.

Katherine mostly lived a lowkey life, but attended a few events with her father over the years, including the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2011.

