Russell Brand denies new rape and sexual assault charges in London court

Russell Brand made an appearance at Southward Crown Court in London and pleaded not guilty to two new sexual offences.
On Tuesday, February 24, the English comedian appeared in court to face one charge of rape and one of sexual assault, both alleged to have taken place in 2009.
When asked by Sky News how he was feeling as he entered the court, Brand responded, "Blessed".
The 50-year-old, who rebranded himself as a conservative guru on social media, arrived at the court carrying a copy of the Bible. He was seen wearing a leopard-print shirt and a dark coat.
Brand spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his not guilty pleas.
He also pleaded not guilty last year when he was facing five charges, including two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault, that allegedly took place between 1999 and 2005.
The trial for those charges is schedule to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026.
As of now, Brand has denied seven charges in total. It was reported that authorities began an investigation in September 2023 after several allegations from alleged victims.