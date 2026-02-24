News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Russell Brand denies new rape and sexual assault charges in London court

The English comedian has pleaded not guilty to seven sexual offence charges in total over the years

  • By Hania Jamil
Russell Brand denies new rape and sexual assault charges in London court
Russell Brand denies new rape and sexual assault charges in London court

Russell Brand made an appearance at Southward Crown Court in London and pleaded not guilty to two new sexual offences.

On Tuesday, February 24, the English comedian appeared in court to face one charge of rape and one of sexual assault, both alleged to have taken place in 2009.

When asked by Sky News how he was feeling as he entered the court, Brand responded, "Blessed".

The 50-year-old, who rebranded himself as a conservative guru on social media, arrived at the court carrying a copy of the Bible. He was seen wearing a leopard-print shirt and a dark coat.

Brand spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his not guilty pleas.

He also pleaded not guilty last year when he was facing five charges, including two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault, that allegedly took place between 1999 and 2005.

The trial for those charges is schedule to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026.

As of now, Brand has denied seven charges in total. It was reported that authorities began an investigation in September 2023 after several allegations from alleged victims.

Bollywood actors who are mind blowing philanthropists
Bollywood actors who are mind blowing philanthropists
Hilary Duff reveals what sparked explosive row with husband Matthew Koma
Hilary Duff reveals what sparked explosive row with husband Matthew Koma
Sydney Sweeney shuts all doors on ex Jonathan Davino in unexpected move
Sydney Sweeney shuts all doors on ex Jonathan Davino in unexpected move
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Christian's legal fee dispute concludes on shocking note
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Christian's legal fee dispute concludes on shocking note
Hilary Duff mourns 'Lizzie McGuire' star Robert Carradine in teary tribute
Hilary Duff mourns 'Lizzie McGuire' star Robert Carradine in teary tribute
Eric Dane’s painful financial struggles come to light after GoFundMe backlash
Eric Dane’s painful financial struggles come to light after GoFundMe backlash
John Davidson speaks out on shocking racist controversy at 2026 BAFTA Awards
John Davidson speaks out on shocking racist controversy at 2026 BAFTA Awards
Pokémon to mark 30th anniversary with game-changing surprise for fans
Pokémon to mark 30th anniversary with game-changing surprise for fans
Jelly Roll drops exciting announcement ahead of major headlining tour
Jelly Roll drops exciting announcement ahead of major headlining tour
Robert Carradine brother Keith makes first statement after actor's shocking death
Robert Carradine brother Keith makes first statement after actor's shocking death
Rob Reiner, wife murder case: Nick Reiner finally breaks silence before trial
Rob Reiner, wife murder case: Nick Reiner finally breaks silence before trial
Met Gala 2026 dress code announced with atar-studded co-chairs
Met Gala 2026 dress code announced with atar-studded co-chairs

Popular News

Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest

Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
26 minutes ago
Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight

Why intermittent fasting doesn't work? Reasons you’re not losing weight
2 hours ago
Arc Raiders’ Shrouded Sky update: Here’s everything you need to know

Arc Raiders’ Shrouded Sky update: Here’s everything you need to know
2 hours ago