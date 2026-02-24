Here's how Michael B. Jordan reacted to BAFTA racial slur scandal

Michael B. Jordan was left "disgusted" by how the incident involving a racial slur at the 2026 BAFTA was handled.
The Black Panther actor and his Sinners co-star Delroy Lindo were at the stage to present an award at the star-studded event when a Tourette sufferer shouted out a racial slur.
Michael was left visibly shocked but remained professional as the pair continued to hand out the award.
It was later revealed John Davidson, who has Tourette syndrome and was the inspiration behind the BAFTA-winning film I Swear, was the one who shouted at London's Royal Festival Hall.
Following the fallout over the racial slur broadcast on Sunday, BAFTA judge Jonte Richardson stepped down from the talent judging panel over the organisation's handling of the situation.
As reported by The Mirror, insiders have shared that both Michael and Delroy were more upset by the way the incident was dealt with.
They said that the actors were horrified by organisers trying to convince them that the whole moment was not "offensive" when it actually "ruined" the evening for them.
A source noted, "Organisers spent the entire evening trying to convince Michael and Lindo that the outburst wasn't offensive, but they were disgusted, both at what was said and the efforts to convince viewers it was just an 'outburst'."
The tipster added that the organisers tried to "explain it away" with no success.
A source also informed Hello! that Michael and Delroy were not the only stars who were interrupted, as "a further slur was heard during Wunmi Mosaku's acceptance speech".
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the insider added, "Some of the Studio Canal people tried to explain it away to Michael, Lindo and Wumni backstage, but they weren't interested. It really isn't acceptable."
"The BBC managed to erase any messages related to Palestine out of the transmission, but this was somehow kept in. The whole thing is a shambles!" they continued.
During Sunday's ceremony, host Alan Cumming referred to "some strong and offensive language" used by a member of the audience with Tourette syndrome, who "has no control over their language".
According to the outlet, Delroy and Michael remained professional at the moment, as they were at the stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects.