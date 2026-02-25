News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'

'A Cinderella Story' star has also addressed her husband's reaction to Ashley Tisdale French's article

  • By Hania Jamil
Hilary Duff speaks out on toxic mom group in new interview: I felt really sad
Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'

Hilary Duff has addressed the drama that followed Ashley Tisdale French's "toxic mom group" article.

During the Wednesday, February 25 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the So Yesterday singer noted, "I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just sad."

She continued, "I have my core group of friends who have been my ride or dies for 20 years...and I have tonnes of different groups of mom friends because I have four kids."

Ashley made headlines last month after she penned an essay for New York Magazine's The Cut titled "Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group".

The High School Musical actress claimed that she was "left out of couple of group hangs" and started to "feel frozen out" of the friend group.

While Ashley did not name any names, eagle-eyed fans were quick to connect her to several stars, including Hilary.

On the Wednesday episode, the Lizzie McGuire star said, "It sucks to read something that's not true, and it sucks to behalf of six women and all of lives."

Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma, seemingly confirmed Tisdale French's article was about his wife with an Instagram Story making fun of The Cut article, which, as per the singer, she had no idea was coming.

"Honestly, everything he does makes me laugh. So, I was like, 'Oh god. Oh my god.' But I also don't censor him, and I don't tell him what he can and can't post. He is so fierce for me and I love him for that."

On the work front, Hilary Duff has dropped her sixth studio album titled Luck... or Something on February 20.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed

Popular News

Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'

Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'
44 minutes ago
King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
an hour ago
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices

Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
2 hours ago