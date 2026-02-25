Hilary Duff speaks out on 'toxic mom group' in new interview: 'I felt really sad'

Hilary Duff has addressed the drama that followed Ashley Tisdale French's "toxic mom group" article.
During the Wednesday, February 25 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the So Yesterday singer noted, "I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just sad."
She continued, "I have my core group of friends who have been my ride or dies for 20 years...and I have tonnes of different groups of mom friends because I have four kids."
Ashley made headlines last month after she penned an essay for New York Magazine's The Cut titled "Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group".
The High School Musical actress claimed that she was "left out of couple of group hangs" and started to "feel frozen out" of the friend group.
While Ashley did not name any names, eagle-eyed fans were quick to connect her to several stars, including Hilary.
On the Wednesday episode, the Lizzie McGuire star said, "It sucks to read something that's not true, and it sucks to behalf of six women and all of lives."
Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma, seemingly confirmed Tisdale French's article was about his wife with an Instagram Story making fun of The Cut article, which, as per the singer, she had no idea was coming.
"Honestly, everything he does makes me laugh. So, I was like, 'Oh god. Oh my god.' But I also don't censor him, and I don't tell him what he can and can't post. He is so fierce for me and I love him for that."
On the work front, Hilary Duff has dropped her sixth studio album titled Luck... or Something on February 20.