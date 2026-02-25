News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement

Palace issues official statement as the monarch admitted to hospital overseas

  • By Riba Shaikh
King rushes to hospital for undisclosed infection, Palace announces in official statement
King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement

King Harald V of Norway has reportedly hospitalised in Spain after suffering from dehydration.

As per the official statement released by the Norwegian Royal Family, the monarch - who recently marked his 89th birthday alongside wife Queen Sonja is receiving treatment for an undisclosed infection at Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur - where he was admitted on Tuesday, February 24.

The Norway's king since 1991, is believed to have been on holiday in Spain's Canary Island of Tenerife when he got hospitalised.

The Royal House of Norway in an official statement released on Tuesday evening, announced, "His Majesty the King (Harald V) was admitted this evening to Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur in Tenerife."

It continued, "The King is being treated for an infection and dehydration, and his condition is, under the circumstances, good."

"The king's personal physician will travel to Tenerife and an update will be provided after he has assessed the situation," added the statement.

Prince William steps out solo after ignoring 'monarchy' question
Prince William steps out solo after ignoring 'monarchy' question
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warm welcome on arrival in Jordan for surprise visit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warm welcome on arrival in Jordan for surprise visit
Duchess Sophie meets sexual abuse victims outside UK amid Andrew-Epstein fiasco
Duchess Sophie meets sexual abuse victims outside UK amid Andrew-Epstein fiasco
Andrew forced to halt his favorite hobby amid explosive Epstein fallout
Andrew forced to halt his favorite hobby amid explosive Epstein fallout
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce joint trip amid Royal Family crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce joint trip amid Royal Family crisis
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid Prince Edward health woes
Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid Prince Edward health woes
Sarah Ferguson 'scared' about her future amid Andrew's probe
Sarah Ferguson 'scared' about her future amid Andrew's probe
Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
'Prison contains the chaos': Royal Family gives final verdict on Andrew’s fate
'Prison contains the chaos': Royal Family gives final verdict on Andrew’s fate
Andrew line of succession removal: New Zealand shows support after Australia
Andrew line of succession removal: New Zealand shows support after Australia
Queen Camilla meets sexual assault victim Gisèle Pelicot at Clarence House
Queen Camilla meets sexual assault victim Gisèle Pelicot at Clarence House

Popular News

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
37 minutes ago
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices

Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
an hour ago
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat

Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
3 hours ago