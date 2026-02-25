King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement

King Harald V of Norway has reportedly hospitalised in Spain after suffering from dehydration.
As per the official statement released by the Norwegian Royal Family, the monarch - who recently marked his 89th birthday alongside wife Queen Sonja is receiving treatment for an undisclosed infection at Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur - where he was admitted on Tuesday, February 24.
The Norway's king since 1991, is believed to have been on holiday in Spain's Canary Island of Tenerife when he got hospitalised.
The Royal House of Norway in an official statement released on Tuesday evening, announced, "His Majesty the King (Harald V) was admitted this evening to Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur in Tenerife."
It continued, "The King is being treated for an infection and dehydration, and his condition is, under the circumstances, good."
"The king's personal physician will travel to Tenerife and an update will be provided after he has assessed the situation," added the statement.