Prince William steps out solo after ignoring 'monarchy' question

Prince William enjoyed his first solo engagement less than a week after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in a shock move, which prompted a question about monarchy.
On Wednesday, February 25, the Prince of Wales visited the Francis Crick Institute in London ahead of its 10th anniversary celebration.
During his visit, the prince met with researchers, doctors and students and received a tour of one of the world's foremost electron microscopy facilities.
William's outing came days after he graced the BAFTA awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London alongside his wife, Kate Middleton.
On the red carpet, which was shut down for the royal pair, Kate and William were heckled by an attendee, who yelled out, "Is the monarchy in peril?", which they chose to ignore.
William and Kate's appearance at BAFTA took place just three days after Andrew was arrested in Sandringham on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He was questioned for 11 hours straight at Aylsham Police Station before being released under investigation.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not been charged and has consistently denied any wrongdoing.