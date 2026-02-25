News
Andrew forced to halt his favorite hobby amid explosive Epstein fallout

Andrew is remained under investigation over alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been banned from horse riding following his shock arrest amid the ongoing investigation linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

As per The Sun, the Royal aides reportedly fear images of the former Duke riding would be a “bad look” while he remains under investigation over alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Notably, he was often spotted on horseback at Windsor, but now has been warned against continuing the hobby at Sandringham to avoid fresh photos.

A source told the outlet, "Since his arrest last week he has been ordered not to go horse riding. It’s considered a bad look.”

They added, "They don’t think he should be seen grinning and smiling on his horse like he was in Windsor.”

The tipster revealed, "But it was one of the few things he actually enjoyed doing so what on earth is he going to do with his time?"

Notably, following the restrictions, Andrew will become largely housebound as he only has his dogs, including his late mother’s corgis, for company.

The disgraced royal was captured in camera for once since his exile, in the now-infamous image of him sitting in the back of a car.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in early February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was accused of sharing sensitive information from official visits to Vietnam, Hong Kong and Singapore during his time as UK trade envoy.

